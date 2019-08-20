Radisson keeps with the big and mighty in Bengaluru

Footprints

Fighting the rough waves, I landed on a calm shore, says Domenico De Palo, a prominent Italian designer of the modern age. Beset by social insecurities, Domenico De Palo spent years on designs, sketching and other forms of art and has now found a place and recognition among the premier contemporary international artistes across the world.

“Loneliness at some point in life, says the artiste, has sunk me into deep imagination in search of a new definition of living. The idea caught on fire and in a stint welcomed a large response from the public and clients as well as my friends. “I did not go to school. I experimented with my skills and advertised them mostly in public spaces, which ultimately took me to work under a winning Italian architect who turned a floodgate to all my future endeavours and achievements in Dubai and New York, US,” says Palo.

His ideas still speak of him

“La Dodo” is one of his exquisite works that had won the second prize in Milan and Madrid in May 2007. Success soon followed him when in April 2008, he collaborated with Antonio Lupi company for the launch of “II Canto del Fuoco.”

“La Stretta” and “La Taglio” are few more that spoke his thoughts at one of the event at Furori Salone, Milan in April 2010.

Engagement opens up to creativity

“I am an extensive trotter and has developed a passion for studying foreign cultures. This is a part of the reason why I travelled to India,” says Palo with a warm chuckle and arching eyebrows.

Having gauged people’s emotions with their lifestyles, he has embarked on a new concept of wedding design with nature. Most of his artistic creations have this essence. Palo, moreover, views natural powers are more suggestive than the artificial ones.

Two years ago when Domenico was invited by the Radisson in Bengaluru, he had a dream for the hotel--Chromotherapy. Chromotherapy is a science that involves a mash up of light and colour as a medium of beauty and healing.

From the most busiest streets of the city, Radisson Blu has it all! With 167 rooms, four Food & Beverage outlets, six indoor banquet venues, two boardrooms, business centre, swimming pool, fitness centre and spa, round the clock in-room dining does not take much for the most busiest person to take an exquisite retreat to Radisson.

The hotel is specially bathed in Chromotherapy where Magenta and Blue flood lights provide the guests a calm and soothing welcome. Its bedrooms that wake the guests with a divine touch leaving not a molecule space of disturbance. Its bathrooms too on the same line. For special occasions, Domenico thinks of another interesting concept of inventing a dynamic, moving-light design on the wall where he brings the elements of nature acting live in the concept to provide the guests an exhilarating experience.

Domenico’s dream has lived as Radisson is able to receive a large response from people across the world as it provides them a magical ride into a space where they encounter the nature’s forces through body, mind and soul.