Rescue rolls in for pregnant mothers in Bengaluru

Being pregnant during coronavirus times is not an ideal situation. Antenatal check-ups, taking folic acid tablets, getting ultrasound scans, even routine check-ups pose huge risks.

And 19-year-old Gayathri, who is three months pregnant, was aware of the problem. She is registered for antenatal check-ups at Gosha hospital but was unsure of reaching the doctor anytime she wanted.

But her anxiety came to an end recently, thanks to a BBMP initiative. The civic body has set up six mobile medical units at sites where construction labourers are residing for immunisation of pregnant and lactating mothers, supplementing them with iron and folic acid to prevent anaemia, screen high-risk pregnancies among others.

Gayathri had her health checkup done at one such mobile medical unit set up at a construction site in Shivajinagar, near Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital.

“I was given multivitamin and calcium tablets. The doctor said I’m okay,” she said.

Venkatamma, who is 37 weeks and 4 days into her pregnancy, is being looked after by her mother-in-law at NR Colony Maternity home. Her ANC checkup was done in Yediyur.

“I am being given iron tablets and they have attached this drip (IV)," she said.

Rukmini, 23, a resident of Bommanahalli’s Ambedkar Nagar, was checked in Singasandra. “I am happy that I was checked. Going out has been tough during the lockdown,” she said.

Dr Nirmala Buggi, Chief Health Officer, Clinical, BBMP, who is the nodal officer for the initiative, said, “We are sending a gynaecologist and paediatrician in each team. We have selected some areas and have numbers of how many huts are there in the area. Today, we found four pregnant women. All are fine.”