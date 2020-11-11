School reopening: Edu dept to consult more stakeholders

The state government has asked the department of Public Instruction to consult more stakeholders about reopening of schools. Accordingly, the Commissioner of Public Instruction has called for a meeting of the parents’ associations.

The commissioner has issued a communication inviting representatives from RTE Students-Parents Association for the meeting to discuss about the reopening of schools. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.

The association had raised objection that the government did not consult it on the issue.

“Now the commissioner will elicit opinion and suggestions from parent representatives and submit them to principal secretary,” said a source.

It can be recalled that Commissioner Anbu Kumar on Monday submitted a report recommending reopening schools for grades 10 and 12. This report was submitted after consulting various stakeholders including private school management representatives.

Meanwhile, a section of parents are worried to send their wards to schools in December as the weather is becoming colder and there are reports that Covid cases may spike during winter.