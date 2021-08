Several parts of Bengaluru to face power cut on August 17, 18

Several parts of Bengaluru will experience power outage on Tuesday and Wednesday, Bescom said.

Tuesday: Sahakaranagar, Shabari Nagar, Byatarayanapura, Amrutahalli, Talakaveri Layout, Jakkur, Amruthnagar, GKVK Layout, Dasarahalli Main Road, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Kodigehalli, Tindlu Main Road, Ganesh Nagar and the surrounding areas will have power outage from 10 am to 3 pm. BEML Layout, Magadi Main Road, Dubasi Palya, TG Palya Main Road and other areas will have power cuts from 10 am to 5 pm.

Wednesday: Dickenson Road, Commercial Street, Dispensory Road, Russel Market, Infantry Road, Safina Plaza, Cubbon Road, Church Street, MG Road, St Mark’s Road, Lavelle Road, Richmond Road, Kasturba Road, Ashok nagar, Residency Road and Trinity Circle be without power supply from 11 am to 2 pm. Pattanagere, Water Tank, Annapurneshwari Layout, Doddabasti and nearby areas will experience power cuts from 10 am to 5 pm.