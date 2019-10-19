Teacher thrashes boy, sacked after viral video

A teacher of a PU college in Rajajinagar was terminated from service after a video of him beating a student in the classroom went viral on Friday.

Harish, an English teacher, reportedly lost his cool after first-year PU students turned unruly. According to the students, Harish grabbed a stick to punish a student who tried to defend himself. In the melee, Harish suffered a scratch on his hand, which outraged him further. “The teacher then beat him up in front of the whole class,” said the students.

The incident, which reportedly took place on Monday, was recorded by other students and uploaded on social media platforms.

According to college authorities, Harish joined the institute two months ago. C N Jyothi, principal, said, “We got to know about the incident on Wednesday evening, following which we informed the management. The management has terminated his services.”

Meanwhile, the student who was beaten up issued an apology to the principal saying the incident happened because of his “mischievous behaviour”.

The private unaided PU college is located in the constituency of state Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar. On his Facebook page, Kumar said, “The college management has decided to terminate the services of the ‘villain’ lecturer... a police complaint is also filed.”