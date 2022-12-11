Transgenders need dignity, acknowledgment: Kalki Subramaniam

The Supreme Court has upheld the rights of transgenders and provided them legal cover, but there is a lack of enforcement and no proactive measures in place for bettering trans lives, said Kalki Subramaniam trans activist and found of Sahodari organization in the city recently.

The activist was speaking at “Transforming Rights: How Law shapes Transgender Lives, Identity, and Community in India”, a panel discussion organized by the Center of Law and Policy Research (CLPR) at St Joseph’s Institute of Management, for exploring the multilayered complexities of trans lives, law and community.

“Social isolation and loneliness were commonly faced by thousands within their community, who were rejected by their own families,” added Kalki.

While the National Legal Services Authority vs Union of India judgement (NALSA) was passed on April 25, 2014, by the Supreme Court of India for legally recognising and affirming the fundamental rights of non-binary gender identities, Kalki said, there is still a lack of genuine interest by the government towards supporting their community, primarily due to “them not being considered a vote bank” as they constitute a small population.

Furthermore, the activist highlighted the social hypocrisy towards their community: while being culturally recognized as divine beings for fertility and childbirth, they are disrespected as humans in day-to-day life.

“Respect, dignity and acknowledgment” is what the trans community needs, she stressed.

Santa Khurai, a trans activist and Maambi scholar from Manipur, shed light on the logistical issues faced by the trans community in their identification documents like voter identity cards, Aadhaar, passport, which added to their existing problems as members of the society.