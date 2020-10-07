Uber takes on transport service providers in Bengaluru

Cab aggregator Uber has launched 'Business Charter' which allows companies to reserve a dedicated fleet of vehicles provided by third-party fleet partners to ferry their staff and customers.

The service will enable companies to meet their transport demands, including the pick-up and drop of their employees.

Besides, Uber will also bring to the table the meal delivery service where companies can create a customised corporate meal programme through the Uber East app.

The aggregator has also launched 'Employee Group Rides', where people going to the same workplace can book rides together. Considering Uber's aggressive marketing techniques, the aggregator's new product is expected to deal a big blow to the existing transport service providers whose business depended on contract with companies.

The service providers have been sitting idle for the last few months due to the slump in the corporate sector and the rising prevalence of the work from home culture.