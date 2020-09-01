Winning shots from 14,000 images, 1,600 shutterbugs

Nature inFocus, a unique competition in wildlife and nature photography, received over 14,000 images from 1,600 photographers this year. But unlike the previous years, the winners will be awarded in a ceremony that goes virtual on Tuesday.

To be streamed live on the Nature InFocus YouTube channel at 6 pm, the ceremony will see the five-member jury talk about the winning images and why they were selected. The awards receive a diverse set of images every year and the latest edition saw entries from Sweden, the UK and even Saudi Arabia.

The Nature inFocus Photography Awards honours shutterbugs documenting unique natural history moments and critical conservation issues, and generates an impressive catalogue of imaginative and artistic images every year.

The photography contest accepts entries from both adults (above 17) and young photographers (17 years and under). Winners are chosen in the categories of Animal Portraits, Animal Behaviour, Conservation Issues, Creative Nature Photography, and Wildscape & Animals in Habitat.

Open to those who are 17 and below, the ‘Young Photographer Award’ puts the spotlight on fresh and passionate young talent. The best visualiser gets the ‘Nature inFocus Photographer of the Year 2020’.

This year’s jury had wildlife photographer Dhritiman Mukherjee, conservation scientist Divya Mudappa, senior journalist Prem Panicker, wildlife photographer Jayanth Sharma, and biologist and photographer Tasneem Khan.

The jury curator is Nature inFocus co-founder Kalyan Varma, who is a wildlife photographer, filmmaker and naturalist.