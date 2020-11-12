Winter blues: Doctors say masks, hand hygiene key in flu season

As the weather changes and the winter approaches, common cold and cough cases are likely to go up. Experts have already warned that Covid-19 infections are likely to rise in the winter considering that the coronavirus thrives in low temperatures.

Dr Sheetal Chaurasia, Consultant Pulmonologist, Manipal Hospitals, Whitefield, said: "The winter season is associated with a surge in respiratory infections and an exacerbation of pre-existing respiratory disorders. With the ongoing pandemic, we expect a bigger surge and a possible second wave of Covid-19 cases.

"Dry air reduces the natural immunity by slowing down the clearance of viral particles, hence there is a greater chance of acquiring the infection. Also, it coincides with the influenza season with both infections increasing the chances of acquiring the other infection. Also, since people spend more time indoors during winters, there is a greater transmission of infection.

"Maintaining social distance, adopting respiratory hygiene, wearing masks, avoiding indoor gatherings and staying away from people having respiratory infection can help in preventing the Covid infection. Also, flu vaccination helps in keeping a check, thus preventing further transmission," added Dr Chaurasia.

Dr Vivekanand Padegal, Director, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, said: "Any symptoms suggestive of viral illness should be immediately investigated. The person should self-isolate and get tested appropriately for Covid. The influenza vaccine is readily available and should be taken, especially by susceptible patients such as the elderly, the diabetic, and kidney, heart and immunocompromised patients. If your vitamin D levels are low, supplementation may help prevent and shorten viral illnesses."