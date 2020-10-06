Living my dream now: Karnataka JEE topper on his feat

Pranava Singhal from the FIITJEE classroom programme and a student at National Public School, HSR Layout, has emerged as Karnataka topper in the JEE (Advanced) 2020.

The results, announced on Monday, determines admissions for undergraduate engineering courses in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Candidates from city schools have finished in the top 1,000 ranks in the exams.

Singhal, a student of FIITJEE Bengaluru centre, secured the all-India rank of 103. He said making it into IIT has been his childhood dream.

“I’m grateful to FIITJEE for helping me accomplish the dream,” he said. “The unique teaching methodology has helped me prepare in a pattern-proof manner.”

Singhal likes to join IIT Bombay with the aim of entering the computers or electronic sector.

Stay-at-home helped them study

T Chaturvedi from Sahakar Nagar PU College, who secured the 149th rank at the all-India level, wants to join IIT Madras. Chaturvedi focused on studies for the past four years. “I studied for 12 hours in Classes 11 and 12,” he revealed.

Chaturvedi said the stay-at-home situation during the pandemic helped him prepare well. “I solved as many papers as possible and took short notes in Chemistry, which helped me in the revision,” he added.

Shubhan R from Sri Chaitanya E-Techno School, who got the 175th rank, said he got extra months to prepare during the pandemic. “I found it relaxing to study during the lockdown,” he said. “I made extensive notes that helped me.”

Shubhan, who also secured the second rank in the Common Entrance Test, wants to enrol in IIT Bombay or IIT Madras and is specifically interested in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Four students of Narayana IIT Academy, North zone, Bengaluru, secured the all-India ranks of 411, 439, 470 and 775. The institute’s official communication said Shashidhar G Hegde secured the 411th rank and the other rank holders are Kirtan Sudhakar (439), M D Rizwan Farooqui (470) and A Gaurav (775).

In all, 43,204 cleared JEE to became eligible to secure admission at IITs. Of this, 36,497 are boys and 6,707 are girls. Of the 96 registered under the foreign category, 23 appeared for both papers and four of them are qualified for admission.