Lokayukta takes up case over lake that vanished from JB Kaval forest

Taking note of a DH report, the Lokayukta has launched proceedings over the “disappearance” of Jarakabande Kaval Lake in northern Bengaluru.

On September 13, 2021, this newspaper had reported how the lake — spread over five acres and 36 guntas in survey number 101 — disappeared from the face of the earth as well as government records.

The report had highlighted how the Revenue Department split the lake land into four parts and doled them to various individuals, effectively wiping off the waterbody.

The lake was given in the custody of the Forest Department in 1988 but revenue records were changed in 2013 to bestow ownership on the Revenue Department.

“It is needless to point out that it is impermissible to give any lake area to private parties and it should not be used for any purpose other than for storing of water,” Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty said.

The Lokayukta cited the Supreme Court verdict in Jitendra Singh vs Ministry of Environment and Others, which reiterated its direction to the revenue authorities to restore a disused waterbody and ruled that the taking over of “invaluable community resources” by a few was “grossly illegal”.

Justice Shetty said that the authorities entrusted with protecting lakes were required to take immediate remedial measures to preserve and rejuvenate Jarakabande Kaval Lake.

The corruption ombudsman also ordered notices to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and the Yelahanka tahsildar. They have six weeks to submit their reports/comments.

The matter will be heard again on December 6.

