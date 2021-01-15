LPG cylinder-laden truck topples, traffic hit

Traffic was disrupted for a while, no one was hurt in the incident

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 15 2021, 01:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 02:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

A truck carrying LPG gas cylinders toppled over after hitting the pavement and sidewall of a flyover near Varthur in the early hours on Thursday, causing traffic disruption for a while. No one was hurt in the incident.

According to Whitefield traffic police, the incident happened around 7 am on the Varthur Kodi flyover.

The driver of the truck with the cylinders, belonging to Indane Gas, lost balance and rammed into the pavement on the flyover and hit the sidewall. The truck toppled to its left. The driver and an attendant who inside the vehicle sustained minor bruises. Around six to seven cylinders fell on the road, but no gas leakage was detected. 

According to the driver, the steering seemed stuck and so he lost balance, police said. "However, we are yet to verify his claims," a police officer said. 

All the cylinders were removed to safety with help from local residents and passersby.

There was slow traffic movement for a while as motorists stopped or slowed down to take a peek at the toppled truck.

Whitefield traffic police have taken up a case against the driver and are investigating further. 

