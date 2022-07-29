Make prepaid rickshaws more accessible, digital

The intra-city commuters of Bengaluru have been fed up with the exorbitant rates demanded by auto rickshaw drivers. This constant exploitation of people’s urgency and need to reach their destinations on time, by the auto drivers have brought the limelight on the importance of having strict regulations on auto charges and also on the need for prepaid auto services.

Only a few important locations in the city currently have the facility of prepaid autos. DH spoke to a cross-section of regular auto commuters as well as drivers to know their different takes on the current issue.

Murugan, an experienced auto driver from HSR Layout who has registered with a taxi aggregator platform now, says, “This particular taxi aggregator gives me good incentives and the rates they charge for customers are also reasonable. I can understand why auto rickshaws not registered with taxi aggregators ask for more money from commuters than what is prescribed. The meter rate is very less and the fuel rates have been constantly going up.”

While not hooked onto the taxi aggregator, Murugan asks his commuters to pay an extra Rs 20-30 over the meter rates. This, he says, is not unreasonable because he spends around Rs 400-500 per day for fuel.

“But asking exorbitant rates from the commuters is not right, hence moving to taxi aggregator platforms is better for us. The minimum meter fare should be increased to at least Rs 40 from the current Rs 30. We have incurred losses during two lockdowns and haven’t received the compensation that the state government promised,” adds Murugan.

Govindraj, an auto driver who had registered in a prepaid taxi service outside one of the happening metro stations, has this to say: “The prepaid auto service here has not restarted post lockdown. I am very much in support of having prepaid auto services and in fact, I am awaiting its resumption by the authorities. Now we are charging only the prescribed auto rates to the commuters. Some of those who come from outside localities demand more from the commuters. The current prescribed auto charges are pretty sustainable for us.”

Sandhra Mariam Sam, a media professional remarks, “I find it justifiable to an extent the rates auto drivers expect from their customers, considering the number of routes and the span of the city. Reaching one place to another is kind of difficult in this city, so I understand the trouble they go through. But at times, I find it absurd when they expect to be paid more the fixed fare for an extra person or even a luggage to be carried along. It is honestly unacceptable.”

Sandhra says that prepaid autos are a good option because at least their charges seem to be reasonable. “However, it isn’t always feasible to stand in person in the queue and get the booking done. It would be a lot easier if they come up with some digital apps where commuters can book in advance whenever and from wherever they want to.”

Sajil, who works as a financial analyst, says he prefers prepaid auto rickshaws. “Prepaid autos are the best option when we board at railway station or metro station. Auto drivers in most Indian cities charge a lot. But prepaid autos will have a certain fixed amount and it will be affordable. Even though cab aggregator alternatives are there, people who are not familiar with the digital world can make use of prepaid booths.”

“If we check the Majestic railway station, rickshaws registered with cab aggregators are not allowed to come inside. So if there are prepaid booths, we don’t have to walk till the gate,” adds Sajil.

Vipin Thomas, who is working with a multinational firm, notes, “Nowadays, most people prefer cab aggregator services because that is more convenient. The prices offered by such platforms are affordable for ordinary people.”

He points out that the prepaid autos can be useful at crowded places where there are no sufficient areas to park for the outside rickshaws.