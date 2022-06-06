Malleswaram traffic detour from today

The BBMP will start white-topping a portion of T Chowdiah Road from Malleswaram 18th Cross to the CNR Rao underpass on Monday.

Accordingly, there will be a complete ban on vehicular movement from T Chowdiah Road, Malleswaram 18th Cross, to the CNR Rao underpass, and from Cauvery Theatre Junction to Yeshwantpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-East) said.

The traffic police have made the following diversions:

Light vehicles moving from Cauvery Theatre Junction to Yeshwantpur should take a left turn on T Chowdiah Road, Malleswaram 18th Cross, move on Sampige Road, take a left turn at Margosa Road 18th Cross Junction, then turn right at Margosa Road 17th Cross and turn right again Malleswaram 8th Main to reach Yeshwantpur Circle.

Heavy vehicles moving from Cauvery Theatre Junction to Yeshwantpur should ply via Raman Maharshi Road to reach Mehkri Circle, then take a left turn, proceed on CV Raman Road via Sadashivanagar police station junction to reach CNR Rao Circle and then proceed towards Yeshwantpur Circle.