Malleswaram traffic detour from today

Malleswaram traffic detour from today

There will be a complete ban on vehicular movement from T Chowdiah Road, Malleswaram 18th Cross, to the CNR Rao underpass, and some other changes

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 06 2022, 01:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 05:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The BBMP will start white-topping a portion of T Chowdiah Road from Malleswaram 18th Cross to the CNR Rao underpass on Monday. 

Accordingly, there will be a complete ban on vehicular movement from T Chowdiah Road, Malleswaram 18th Cross, to the CNR Rao underpass, and from Cauvery Theatre Junction to Yeshwantpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-East) said.  

The traffic police have made the following diversions: 

Light vehicles moving from Cauvery Theatre Junction to Yeshwantpur should take a left turn on T Chowdiah Road, Malleswaram 18th Cross, move on Sampige Road, take a left turn at Margosa Road 18th Cross Junction, then turn right at Margosa Road 17th Cross and turn right again Malleswaram 8th Main to reach Yeshwantpur Circle. 

Heavy vehicles moving from Cauvery Theatre Junction to Yeshwantpur should ply via Raman Maharshi Road to reach Mehkri Circle, then take a left turn, proceed on CV Raman Road via Sadashivanagar police station junction to reach CNR Rao Circle and then proceed towards Yeshwantpur Circle.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Malleswaram
Bengaluru
traffic

What's Brewing

Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years

Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

 