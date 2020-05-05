Lockdown: Man held for hosting public birthday party

Man held for hosting public birthday party amid lockdown

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 05 2020, 01:53 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 02:13 ist
Representative image. (Credit: iStockPhoto)

A 41-year-old man has been arrested for hosting his birthday party at a public place in eastern Bengaluru amid the lockdown. 

Subbaiahnapalya resident Kumaresh is said to have blocked a street at the Nagavarapalya welcome arch by putting up a tent for the birthday party on Sunday. There were more than two dozen guests at the party and they didn’t follow social-distancing norms. 

Local residents reported the matter to the police control room. A Hoysala patrol car arrived at the spot soon after and found a crowd of 25 there. Seeing the patrol car, most of them fled but the police managed to get hold of Kumaresh, a senior officer said. 

Police learnt that Kumaresh is a supporter of the local corporator. He has been booked under IPC section 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant). Police are looking out for other people who attended the party. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bengaluru
birthday
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr

COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr

Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests

Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests

India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI

India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI

COVID-19: UPSC defers civil services preliminary exam

COVID-19: UPSC defers civil services preliminary exam

 