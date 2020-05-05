Man held for hosting public birthday party amid lockdown

A 41-year-old man has been arrested for hosting his birthday party at a public place in eastern Bengaluru amid the lockdown.

Subbaiahnapalya resident Kumaresh is said to have blocked a street at the Nagavarapalya welcome arch by putting up a tent for the birthday party on Sunday. There were more than two dozen guests at the party and they didn’t follow social-distancing norms.

Local residents reported the matter to the police control room. A Hoysala patrol car arrived at the spot soon after and found a crowd of 25 there. Seeing the patrol car, most of them fled but the police managed to get hold of Kumaresh, a senior officer said.

Police learnt that Kumaresh is a supporter of the local corporator. He has been booked under IPC section 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant). Police are looking out for other people who attended the party.