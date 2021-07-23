Man hits mentally unsound aunt with rolling pin, strangles her

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for murdering his mentally unsound maternal aunt.

Police said Pavan, a resident of Vinayakanagar in Anekal town, had been angry with Nagaveni, 45, the elder sister of his mother Bhagyamma.

Nagaveni had been suffering from a mental illness for the past few years. Pavan's parents would take care of her and pay her medical bills. Pavan didn't like this, and often quarrelled with his aunt.

One day, Nagaveni complained to Pavan's parents about his behaviour, further infuriating him.

Around 12.30 pm on Wednesday, Bhagyamma stepped out to meet a neighbour, leaving Pavan and Nagaveni alone. They were watching TV at the time. While she was still at the neighbour's, Bhagyamma noticed her son leave home. When she went back home after 15 minutes, she was stunned to find Nagaveni lying motionless on the cot.

Bhagyamma's screams drew neighbours. Anekal police later tracked down Pavan. According to police, Pavan had hit Nagaveni on the head with a rolling pin before strangling her with a mobile phone charger wire. He has been arrested.