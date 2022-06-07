Man kills son in fight over money

An 18-year-old boy was killed by his father in RT Nagar, north Bengaluru, in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Police suspect it to be the fallout of a quarrel that broke out after the teen demanded money. The father struck him with an iron rod around 5.30 am, inflicting fatal injuries. The boy died on the spot. The father has gone absconding. Police are looking out for him.

The deceased is Mohammed Suleman of Chamundeshwari Nagar. He worked as a mechanic in a garage in Bhuvaneshwarinagar. His father Mohammed Shamsheer, 42, is a bar bender.

According to police, it was Suleman's grandfather who had called them. The senior citizen saw Shamsheer attacking Suleman with an iron road. Suleman and Shamsheer had gotten into a fight after the teen started pestering him for money. An angry Shamsheer grabbed an iron rod and smashed Suleman's head several times. A severely injured Suleman collapsed on the floor and died.

When police rushed to the spot, Shamsheer was already on the run. The police are trying to trace him, said a senior policeman.

Suleman was the son of Shamsheer and his first wife, who had separated from her husband and lives in Tamil Nadu. Shamsheer married another woman and had been living in Chamundeshwari Nagar with Suleman.

Three days ago, Shamsheer's second wife went to her parents' house after Suleman allegedly threatened to kill her during a fight over money. Suleman told his father if he didn't give him money he would kill her. As a precaution, Shamsheer sent his second wife to her parents' house.

The father and the son fought again over the matter on Monday night, resulting in the murder, the police said.