Man thrashed by sister’s hubby for taking her to hospital

A man who objected to his wife’s brother taking her to hospital joined with his friends and beat up the 21-year-old and left him with stab wounds.

Jayaram Pandey, a resident of Chikkakammanahalli on Bannerghatta Road, South Bengaluru, stated in his police complaint that he had taken his sister living in the same area to hospital as she was unwell.

Pandey later stayed with her at her house, but his brother-in-law Shankar Upadhyaya, who came home apparently under the influence of alcohol at 10.20 pm, questioned him for taking his sister to hospital, abused him, and sent him out of the house.

On hearing his sister scream, Pandey went back inside and found Upadhyaya assaulting her. He rescued his sister and took her home, but Upadhyaya later went to Pandey’s home with his friends Bipin, Rajesh, Shubham, Akash and Anil, all of whom were armed with knives.

When the group of men lunged at Pandey, his sister held the knife. But Pandey received cuts on his forehead and the woman had sustained lacerations in her hand. Upadhyaya stabbed him in the abdomen, while his friends thrashed him.

Pandey and his sister were taken to a private hospital for treatment. An investigating officer said Pandey’s sister accused her husband of beating her often.

“We have taken up a case of assault, causing grievous injuries with dangerous weapons, and summoned the accused for interrogation. Necessary action will be taken,” the officer added.