Mango mela will be low-key affair thanks to lockdown

Mango mela will be low-key affair thanks to COVID-19 lockdown

Manohar M
Manohar M, DHNS,
  • May 11 2020, 01:26 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 01:37 ist

The annual ‘Mango & Jackfruit Mela’ will be a low-key affair this year, thanks to the lockdown to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keeping the farmers’ interests in mind, the horticulture department will hold the mela in all the 232 Hopcoms outlets, starting May 15. While Hopcoms was preparing to hold the event at the Lalbagh gardens, as it did in the previous years, the COVID-19 outbreak came as a spoiler.

Hopcom sources confirmed to DH that the mela will now be held in 232 stalls and 40 mobile stores. “We expected the lockdown to end on May 3, but COVID-19 cases are being reported every day. So, we have decided to hold the mela in the stalls. We will finalise the date and duration,” Hopcoms managing director B N Prasad said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Hopcoms chairperson Chandregowda said the agency would hold the mela at the same time since the first harvested mangoes of the season enter the market in the first week of May.

“Areas like Ramanagaram, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural have given a good yield this year as well. There has been a great demand for Alphonso mangoes. We will (probably) symbolically flag off the mela in our head office,” he said.

Postal service a hit 

The partnership between the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Board and India Post to sell mangoes by postal delivery has been a resounding success.

A fortnight after the service was launched, the department managed to sell 45 tonnes of mango (15,000 boxes) of different varieties.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mango
Coronavirus
Bengaluru
COVID-19
Lockdown

What's Brewing

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

Why multiplexes are nervous

Why multiplexes are nervous

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

 