Medicinal botanical garden to come up at BU campus

In the years to come, Bangalore University’s Jnana Bharathi campus will have a hub of medicinal plants.

The university has earmarked 50 acres on the campus for a medicinal botanical garden to mark the centenary celebrations of the botany department. A glasshouse on the lines of the one at Lalbagh will also come up.

Addressing media persons on Monday, Prof K R Venugopal, vice-chancellor of the university, said: “To make way for over 10,000 medicinal plants, we will have to clear over 2,000 eucalyptus trees in the area.”

“We also want to start a postgraduate programme in Medicinal Botany from 2020-21,” the vice-chancellor added.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan will inaugurate the two-day centenary celebrations on Dec 19. A special postal envelope will be released during the occasion. Former vice-chancellors of the university will be felicitated. Also, an exhibition of rare plants will be held.