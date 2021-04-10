Metro tunnelling damages building in Shivajinagar

Metro tunnelling between Bengaluru Cantonment and Shivajinagar stations shook several old buildings on Friday, forcing many residents out of their homes.

A portion of a multi-storey building located just about 20 feet from the Shivajinagar police station collapsed but there were no casualties.

The tunnelling is part of Reach 6 (Gottigere-Nagavara line) under Phase 2.

"Tunneling is going on between Madina Nagar and the Shivajinagar bus station. This is the third time that buildings in the area have experienced this kind of vibration," a resident said.

The damage to the building occurred around 1 pm. Though residents evacuated as per the notice given by the BMRCL, all their belongings are still inside. Metro workers took out the appliances until 4 pm.

Mohammed Siddique, a senior citizen in the area, suggested that the BMRCL deploy an employee on site round the clock because labourers work with no guidance and supervision.

BMRCL spokesperson B L Yashavanth Chavan said the corporation took precautionary steps by evacuating residents. "Based on our experience in Phase 1, we have taken adequate steps following a survey of vulnerable buildings and evacuated the residents," he said, adding a supervisor was present on the site.