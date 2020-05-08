Migrants throng highways in desperate attempt to walk home

Hundreds of migrant labourers were taking the city’s highways to walk to their homes in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and other states.

Following the state government’s cancellation of inter-state trains, labourers in groups of 20 and 50 began walking from different areas of Mahadevapura, Varthur, Bellandur, Electronics City, Bannerghatta, Konanakunte and other places. They were determined to cover the long distances by foot.

“We will die of hunger if we stay here,” said Tarun Kumar from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, adding that he and 20 others were not paid for the past two months. “The contractor says he will make the pending payment if we resume work. Right now, my parents are important, and I want to go home to them.”

Meanwhile, about 300 workers picked up from Devanahalli were brought to a marriage hall in Kodigehalli Gate. Though they were given food, there was no soap for them to wash their hands. BBMP staffers who arrived at the spot checked their body temperature. “It has been decided to hold them here until the trains are arranged,” a staffer told DH. Some of the labourers had walked up to the Trumpet Flyover near the Kempegowda International Airport. “We submitted our registration forms to the police last week. We went to check with them, but they told us to get away and threatened to beat us,” said Santosh from Bihar.

Two workers hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Nirbhay Singh and Rakesh, said their company that contracted work from BWSSB in Lakkasandra did not pay them for the past two months. “They said trains will be arranged. We submitted the forms five days ago. This morning, we were told that all trains have been cancelled. We have no choice but to walk,” one of them said.

Thanking the government for resuming the train service, AICCTU said urgent measures were needed to help the workers.

“We informed them that trains will start, but they are in no mood to wait. Need some urgent plan to help them,” the union tweeted.