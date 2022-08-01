Minister’s statement on stray dogs misleading: say citizens, demand clarification

Dozens of citizens gathered at Freedom Park on Sunday to protest Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan’s statement that Bengaluru will be free of stray dogs.

The minister said on July 7 that the three lakh stray dogs will be moved to a shelter.

Sujata Prasanna, a member of Action for Animal Justice, called the statement “misleading”.

“First, there is no such facility available in Bengaluru, which can accommodate lakhs of dogs. Second, the statement is in contempt of the Supreme Court’s rulings and guidelines and violates the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960,” she said.

Stray dogs are protected under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and rules enacted under Section 38 of the act, particularly the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001, which makes it illegal for an individual, residents’ welfare association or estate management to remove or relocate dogs.

People tried relocating dogs assuming that the minister had given them permission. “The municipal corporation can only take the street dogs away for neutering/spaying. Following the operation, the municipal corporation must ensure that the dogs are returned to their former territory to avoid dogfights,” Sujata added.

Surge in complaints

The minister’s statement triggered a surge in complaints against animals, she said.

“His remarks have caused undue anxiety and concern among animal caretakers,” she added.

She continued: “We have sent numerous e-mails to the minister’s office, filed RTIs and met him in person. He had promised to clarify his statement after a meeting with the BBMP and the animal husbandry department within 10 days. But no such clarification has been issued yet.”

Nearly 60 citizens gathered at the protest asked the minister to clarify his remarks.