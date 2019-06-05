MLA gives residents assurances

In a relief to the residents of Bellandur, who are vexed by the optical fibre cables (OFC) menace in their area, local MLA Aravind Limbavali has directed Bescom to lay all its utilities underground.

During an inspection on Tuesday, where the MLA visited major roads of Sarjapur and Bellandur, he directed Bescom officials to lay the utilities underground, avoiding electric poles.

Volunteers of Bellandur Jothege have been asking the officials and Limbavali to complete the pending civic works in the area. They have been working towards making Bellandur more commuter- and pedestrian-friendly. In fact, the group had come up with a plan for pedestrian-safe roads through a project called 'Bellandur walks'. The project has taken a much appreciated step through BBMP.

To the relief of regular commuters, all the major roads are going to be asphalted soon. Ward corporator Asha Suresh had requested for grants from the BBMP in one of the council meetings. Nearly Rs 10 crore has been granted for pre-monsoon preparedness that includes roads and stormwater drains, among others.

According to Limbavali, the roads will be asphalted in the next 15 days. BBMP and BWSSB officials were also present during the inspection.

The asphalting work along Sarjapur main road may kickstart in the next few days, although the widening of the same has been delayed due to detours in the land acquisition.