MLC directs tight measures at Kolar border in Karnataka

MLC Y A Narayana Swamy has directed the health department to take additional measures to prevent the entry of outsiders to the district to contain COVID-19.

He held a meeting with the health department officials here. “Additional kits to test COVID-19 should be procured to meet any situation in the district. Steps should be taken to ensure that the COVID-19 doesn’t enter stage 3 in the state,” he said.

The MLC said that there was a need to test throat swabs and blood samples of at least 5,000 people as Kolar shared borders with other states. People continued to walks freely on roads which should be prevented. There was more awareness in rural areas compared to urban areas.

“Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has directed that there should not be any trouble for the transportation of agricultural and horticultural produces. Farmers should not face inconvenience. Steps should be taken to check price rise,” he said.

Narayana Swamy directed the district administration to take measures so that labourers did not face inconvenience.

District health and family welfare officer Dr S N Vijay Kumar said that a COVID-19 positive man had travelled across the district. People who came in contact with were identified. They were now under home quarantine.

SP Karthik Reddy, district surveillance officer Dr Charini and senior officers of the department were present.