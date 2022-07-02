Moliere's play opens in Bengaluru today

‘The Middle Class Gentleman’ by Bangalore Little Theatre will be staged at Alliance Francaise on July 2 and 3 at 3.30 pm and 6.30 pm. This year marks the 400th birth anniversary of French playwright Jean-Baptiste Poquelin, better known as Moliere.

The theatre group celebrates Moliere’s 400th anniversary with the adaptation of ‘Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme’ (The Middle Class Gentleman). This is the group’s first theatre production, which was performed in December 1960.

These will be the final shows of this play. Tickets are available at the location and online.