Namma Metro: New system to credit online top-ups faster

After payment, smartcard users need to get their cards processed through a machine at the station, which will instantly credit the recharge

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 15 2021, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 21:41 ist
A view of the Namma Metro service. Credit: DH File Photo/Pushkar V

Commuters who top up the Namma Metro smartcards through online portals do not have to wait for an hour or more to get the recharge reflected at the station as the BMRCL has introduced a new system for instant online recharge credits.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) acknowledged that Metro commuters had expressed their dissatisfaction over delays in the process of online recharge credits to their travel cards.

"The BMRCL has upgraded their fare collection system and has commissioned 'Card Top-up Terminals' (CTT) at all Metro stations for instant online recharge credits," the BMRCL said in a release.

Now, after the online recharge, commuters have to present the card at the CTT, a machine, where they have to "claim online top-up".  Once they confirm the amount in the machine, the recharge amount will be credited. The CTTs are installed near the customer care centres at all Metro stations.

Namma Metro
Bengaluru
Karnataka

