National party politician held in honey trap case

A woman holding a key position in a national party has been arrested by the police in a case of a honey trap.

The woman, in her 40s, allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore from a 38-year-old civil contractor for not leaking their intimate photographs and videos. She is in charge of a southern state for the political party, police said.

The contractor lodged a complaint against the woman at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, West Bengaluru, on October 6.

The origins of the incident go back to four months when two women had approached the contractor with a herbal product for weight loss. Curious to know more about the product, the contractor called a phone number the women had given him.

The phone was answered by the politician. The contractor decided to try the product. It didn't remain a one-off conversation. Within a few weeks, they became "close friends" and vacationed at a resort in Kanakapura Road. Swimming was one of the activities they did together at the resort.

The contractor says he and his friends left the politician at the resort after she fought with the staff under the influence of drugs. But things didn't end there.

On September 29, around 10.30 pm, the politician called him up and asked to meet in Nagarabhavi. When the contractor went there, he found the politician accompanied by a man. The pair showed him his "intimate photographs" with the politician at the resort. She demanded Rs 1 crore for keeping quiet.

The contractor asked for some time. But she kept pinging him on WhatsApp, asking about the money. In early October, she sent over two people to his place. The men handed him a pen driver containing the said photographs. When the contractor called up the politician, she threatened to file a false complaint that he had got intimate with her by promising to marry her.

The contractor claims the politician cheated many people in this way but police say they haven't received any complaint against her. Further investigations are underway.

