NDA cadet from Bengaluru dies, cause not known

NDA cadet from Bengaluru dies, cause not known

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Feb 10 2022, 06:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2022, 06:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

In a shocking incident, a new Cadet of the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla in Pune died after collapsing in his room. The cadet, G Pratyush, was an 18 years old and hailed from Bengaluru.

He was a part of 147th Course, joined on February 7 and collapsed in his room the next day.

"A post mortem is being conducted to ascertain the cause of death. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident," the Pune-based Defence PRO said. The parents of the deceased cadet have been informed, and a report of the incident has been initiated with the appropriate police authority.

The Uttamnagar police station has registered an accidental death report.

A ceremony for the deceased Cadet with full military honour was conducted on Wednesday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pune
Bengaluru
NDA
India News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' of communalism

DH Toon | 'Amrit Kaal' of communalism

SpaceX satellites fall out of orbit after solar storm

SpaceX satellites fall out of orbit after solar storm

A rosy Valentine's Day for the queen of flowers

A rosy Valentine's Day for the queen of flowers

'Don't say gay': Sex education fuels US culture wars

'Don't say gay': Sex education fuels US culture wars

Facebook, Instagram are hot spots for fake luxury goods

Facebook, Instagram are hot spots for fake luxury goods

AI 'ageism' could seriously impact elderly health: WHO

AI 'ageism' could seriously impact elderly health: WHO

In Pics| Famous actors who have never won an Oscar

In Pics| Famous actors who have never won an Oscar

 