NDA cadet from Bengaluru dies, cause not known

In a shocking incident, a new Cadet of the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla in Pune died after collapsing in his room. The cadet, G Pratyush, was an 18 years old and hailed from Bengaluru.

He was a part of 147th Course, joined on February 7 and collapsed in his room the next day.

"A post mortem is being conducted to ascertain the cause of death. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident," the Pune-based Defence PRO said. The parents of the deceased cadet have been informed, and a report of the incident has been initiated with the appropriate police authority.

The Uttamnagar police station has registered an accidental death report.

A ceremony for the deceased Cadet with full military honour was conducted on Wednesday.

