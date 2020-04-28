Nigerian caught red-handed selling drugs in Bengaluru

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Apr 28 2020, 01:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 05:12 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

A 40-year-old Nigerian national was arrested on Sunday while selling marijuana in front of his house in Bhattarahalli near KR Puram. 

The accused, Chibuike, has been staying with his wife in White City Layout near KR Puram for a couple of years. On Sunday morning, the police received a tip-off that a foreign national was selling marijuana and other banned drugs to those passing on the road in the White City Layout. 

A team of four constables, including a woman staff and a police sub-inspector, were sent to the spot. They observed him for a while and caught him red-handed while selling the drugs in plastic covers. 

The KR Puram police have booked Chibuike under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, and are further investigating the case.

