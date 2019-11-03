Nigerian held for murdering compatriot roommate

  • Nov 03 2019, 23:29pm ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2019, 01:22am ist
Police have arrested a 30-year-old Nigerian student who allegedly stabbed his compatriot to death over a petty row in East Bengaluru in the early hours of Sunday. 

BBM student Samuel Afor was living with Morrody, 39, who had arrived in India on a tourist visa. They had rented a house in Janakiram Layout near Hennur. The duo quarrelled over a trivial row on Saturday night, following which Morrody slapped Samuel. 

Other friends calmed them down but Samuel picked a fight with Morrody later in the night and stabbed him. Other friends took a profusely bleeding Morrody to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The Hennur police have arrested Samuel for murder and are interrogating him. 

