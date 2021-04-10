Night curfew from April 10, get home before 10 pm: Bengaluru top cop

The movement of people would be banned from 10 pm to 5 am between April 10 and 20 under Section 144 of the CrPC, and only essential services would allowed, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Pant said only vehicles transporting essential items and services would be allowed to ply.

People working the night shifts must reach their workplace before 10 pm and leave only after 5 am. People commuting after 10 pm would face action.

Pubs, restaurants, hotels and other commercial establishments must also close before 10 pm and their employees should return home before 10 pm.

Offices and factories can work in the night. Though people travelling to Bengaluru from other places or leaving the city by flight, train or bus can commute to and from home after 10 pm, they must produce the necessary travel documents to the police when they are stopped.

Read: Night shifts, health and essential services permitted during 10 days 'Corona Curfew' in Karnataka

With other exceptions like home delivery and e-commerce, the whole cty will be closed after 10 pm. “We’ll deploy more force, including personnel from the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), home guards and civil defence, along with policemen,” Pant said, adding that commercial establishments kept open after 10 pm and vehicles commuting after that deadline would be seized.

Pant made it clear that those commuting for essential services or medical emergencies need not carry passes, though people commuting on medical grounds must produce the necessary documents when stopped by policemen.

A senior police official said barricades would be erected at the entry points of all flyovers and roads to monitor if people are commuting unnecessarily.

Those commuting without purpose will be booked under the National Disaster Management Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.