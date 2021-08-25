No Covid-19 third wave for now, clarifies BBMP

The third Covid wave is not expected for now, the BBMP has clarified, allaying fears that the outbreak could be imminent.

“Experts have stated that if at all there is an outbreak of the third wave, it has to be through the new variants of the Covid virus. Hence, the third wave is not expected for now,” BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) D Randeep said.

The official added that the BBMP is currently sending 10 per cent of the Covid samples collected in every zone for genomic sequencing to test for different variants.

“Out of these samples, about 75 per cent belonged to the Delta variant and only in three cases, we have got reports of the Delta Plus variant,” he said.

“Only if the Delta Plus variant is detected in large numbers, we can say it is the outbreak of the third wave. At this juncture, there is no evidence to conclude on the outbreak of the third wave,” Randeep explained.

He also said the data is not so definite about the possible time frame of the third wave outbreak. “It may break out in October or November. It could (also) be seen in September. Rather than worrying over the data, our focus is on preparation,” he said.

On a daily basis, the BBMP is reviewing its preparedness, including pediatric facilities, oxygen beds and Covid Care Centres.