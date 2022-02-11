No protests within 2-km radius of Vidhana Soudha from Feb 14 to 25

Bengaluru police chief Kamal Pant has issued prohibitory orders around Vidhana Soudha for the budget session of the state legislature to be held from February 14 to 25.
Citing intelligence reports, Pant on Thursday banned protests, sit-ins, dharnas, demonstrations, marches and rallies within a two-kilometre radius of the Vidhana Soudha from 6 am February 14, until midnight February 25.
The city top cop said these activities would not only disturb the legislative session but also affect traffic.
According to the order, gatherings of five or more people, marches, meetings, carrying weapons, including logs and stones, or explosives are banned.
So will be holding banners, raising and slogans against the government or any individuals.
Violators will face legal action, according to the order.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Musk to give rare presentation on ambitious Starship
Sony's 'Shaktimaan' film to feature top Indian star
How imprisonment clauses are threatening firms in India
IPL 2022: Five players to watch in the auction
Great Wall, a symbol of China's strength
Utensil seller out to challenge UP Deputy CM Maurya
Ananya Panday reveals what drew her to 'Gehraiyaan'
Gua sha: Ancient skin scraping therapy is the new fad
DH Radio | Karnataka's big renewable energy potentials
Why Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' is much-awaited