No protests within 2-km radius of Vidhana Soudha from Feb 14 to 25

Bengaluru police chief Kamal Pant has issued prohibitory orders around Vidhana Soudha for the budget session of the state legislature to be held from February 14 to 25.

Citing intelligence reports, Pant on Thursday banned protests, sit-ins, dharnas, demonstrations, marches and rallies within a two-kilometre radius of the Vidhana Soudha from 6 am February 14, until midnight February 25.

The city top cop said these activities would not only disturb the legislative session but also affect traffic.

According to the order, gatherings of five or more people, marches, meetings, carrying weapons, including logs and stones, or explosives are banned.

So will be holding banners, raising and slogans against the government or any individuals.

Violators will face legal action, according to the order.

