The city-based National Public School (NPS) has donated Rs 15 lakh for the treatment of poor patients at the government-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICR).

Dr K P Gopalakrishna, Chairperson, NPS, and Dr Bindu, Director, NPS Group of Institutions, handed over a cheque for Rs 15 lakh to Dr C N Manjunath, Director of SJICR, a few days ago, a news release said.