NSUI rally against JNU violence in Bengaluru

Students from several city colleges, including some government-run organisations, joined the protest staged by the National Students Union of India (NSUI), condemning the recent violence in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Following Wednesday’s protest staged at college and university campuses, the NSUI had declared plans to hold a mega students’ rally after January 12. NSUI Karnataka president Manjunath Gowda said: “We’ve right now covered 15 districts. Due to the ongoing examinations in some universities, we have decided to hold it in a big way after January 12.”

On Wednesday, the protesting students demanded action against the attackers of students at JNU. “We are not here to commit crime. We are here condemning the (attack) in an educational institution.”