Omicron-infected doctor's family, colleagues discharged

Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital discharged the family members of the Omicron-infected doctor, along with his colleagues, on Thursday night. The discharged patients include the patient’s wife, his two daughters, and three of his colleagues.

Confirming this to DH, Dean Dr Manoj Kumar H V said, “Though the circular was made public only on December 10, we received it on Thursday night itself. So, we discharged all his family members and his colleagues. Now he is the sole occupant of the Omicron ward. Only the 47-year-old anesthesiologist is symptomatic. We may do a repeat RT-PCR test on Saturday or Sunday. The last test was done on Monday. We are giving a four-day gap. Also, the discharge protocol did not mention anything about waiting for genomic sequencing results. Others who tested Covid positive, including the two travellers from Germany, are being treated at private hospitals.”

Dr Balasundar S A, Chief Health Officer (Public Health), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), said, “We were not informed about the discharge of the Omicron patient’s family. However, we have received the results of the second round of genomic sequencing from NCBS (National Centre for Biological Sciences). In the first test, it said it was negative but did not identify the virus strain. In the second test, they (NCBS) identified as Delta lineage.”

Watch the latest DH videos: