Panel for waste management agency appointed before poll curbs

The five-member committee responsible for clearing tenders has no representatives from finance or other departments

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 04 2023, 02:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 03:27 ist
Credit: DH Photo

The state government has formed the administrative committee for the newly formed Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) just two days before the model code of conduct was to take effect.

The five-member committee responsible for clearing tenders has no representatives from finance or other departments.

A March 27 government order states that the head of the Urban Development Department (UDD) will be the chairperson of the administrative committee, responsible for approving projects funded by the centre, state or out of its own resources.

The other members of the committee include the secretary of the water resources department, three from BSWML (managing director, chief executive officer and chief engineer) and one from the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

Bengaluru
waste management

