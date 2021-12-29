Parents overcome Omicron fears, bat for offline classes

Parents now prefer offline classes for their children despite the Omicron scare, an internal survey among parents conducted by CBSE- and ICSE-affiliate schools has revealed.

About 70 per cent of the parents agreed to send their primary grade kids to physical classes resuming on January 3, the survey said. All these days, unaided schools affiliated to CBSE and ICSE boards had been reluctant to open offline classes for primary grades due to resistance from parents. But they have decided to open physical classes post-Christmas/New Year break after a gap of one-and-a-half years.

“Physical classes weren’t open since more than 50 per cent of the parents weren’t willing to send their kids earlier,” a principal of a CBSE school said. Now, schools say a majority of parents are alright about offline classes. “Sixty per cent of them have consented,” said Gayethri Devi B, Principal, Little Flower Public School, Banashankari.

Also Read | New Covid-19 clusters in Bengaluru college, luxury apartment puts authorities on high alert

Despite opening offline classes, schools have kept both options open for students. “Some teachers come to the school, while some conduct classes online for those preferring virtual classes,” said Manila Carvalho, Principal, Delhi Public School-East.

Supreeth B R, principal of Oxford Group of institutions, Nagarabhavi, said parents were frustrated about keeping their children home since their academic standards and learning levels have flagged. “They’re also confident about the standard operating procedures and safety measures put in place by schools,” Supreeth said.

Many parents told DH that they decided to send their children to schools after suggestions from family doctors and paediatricians. “My daughter is in Class 4, and she is aware of all the Covid-appropriate behaviour. Even her paediatrician advised to send her to school considering her mental health,” said a parent.

Tanujashree, another parent, cited reports to say that Omicron is proving to be not such a big threat and children have high immunity. “We were prepared to send children to offline classes even earlier, but the schools decided to provide only online classes,” she added.

Bhoomika K, another parent, said parents had elaborate discussions before consenting for offline classes. “In the previous month, we’ve attended all family functions with the kids and what will go wrong if we send them to schools?” she asked. “The schools are assuring that all their staff are vaccinated and they ask parents for vaccination certificates.”

Check out latest DH videos here