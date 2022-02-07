Peenya flyover: Things to get worse before they get better

Even as key sections of Tumakuru Road (National Highway 4) experienced nightmarish traffic on Sunday, it might see worse jams as the road right below the Goraguntepalya-Peenya flyover has been closed to facilitate the bridge’s testing.

For a month since the flyover’s closure, traffic jams have become severe on the road, putting pressure on policemen. Motorists had a taste of things to come on Sunday when the main road was closed without prior intimation.

The traffic police said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Sunday began load-testing works on the flyover running between Goraguntepalya and Peenya 8th Mile, prompting the closure of the main road below. This resulted in vehicles stranded up to nearly a kilometre. The traffic police said the road was expected to be opened only in the second half of the week. The flyover was closed on December 25 after problems had been detected in some of the pillars.

In view of the inconvenience caused by its closure, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, West) Kuldeep Kumar Jain wrote to the NHAI, warning to hold it responsible if the traffic problems caused by the flyover’s closure result in any untoward incident.

"Since the NHAI has not given a timeline for the completion of the works, if a problem occurs, they have to be held responsible,” Jain said.

Jain hinted that the flyover is expected to be opened in the next three days. “It would be a little inconvenience for two or three days. After that, when a green signal is given, the flyover will open, and things will slowly ease. A couple of days after that, the main road will also be opened to traffic,” he added.