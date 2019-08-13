Phone tapping: Interim report submitted

An interim report on the phone tapping case submitted to the state police chief has found that an ADGP-rank officer had played a major role in eavesdropping into the private phone conversations of fellow officers, some of whom were his seniors.

Joint-Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil, who was ordered to probe the incident, submitted the interim report to DG & IG Neelmani Raju on Monday.

Sources in the department revealed the name of the officer, who was shunted out from a coveted post recently. However, senior officers refused to confirm the same.

In one of the audio clips that dates back to the time of coalition government, Faraz, a suspect in a Ponzi scam, promises to get the post of Bengaluru police commissioner to a senior ADGP-rank officer by influencing Congress top brass through senior party leader Ahmed Patel.

It was alleged that Faraz was earlier detained in the Ponzi scam case by the Central Crime Branch police but later released with orders to tap his phones.

Sources said the report mentions that the phone tapping took place one month after the Lok Sabha elections when senior police officers were lobbying for city police commissioner’s post.

The report also questions the legality of the phone tapping and leaking of clips to the media, the source added.