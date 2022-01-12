Pickpocket who struck in a jiffy nabbed

A man from Ramanagara has been arrested for stealing gold jewellery and other valuables from bus passengers and burgling homes.

Around 306 grams of gold jewellery, a kilogram of silver articles — all worth Rs 16 lakh — have been seized from him, police said.

Anand Giri, police said, stole gold jewellery from Naveen Kumar, a software engineer, when the latter was getting down from a bus at the Mysuru Road bus station around 9 am on January 5.

Kumar's wife had packed a gold chain and ring, and kept them in his bag. When he got off the bus that day, his backpack got unzipped. Someone stole the jewellery from it.

Police swung into action and nabbed Giri. With his arrest, police said they solved two cases of pickpocketing and house theft.

Police described Giri as an expert in stealing valuables by diverting the target's attention. He operated at crowded bus stations and escaped in a jiffy.