Police hunt for robbers of Rs 400 after viral video

Armed bikers robbed a milk booth vendor of Rs 400 in eastern Bengaluru last week, but the victim did not go to the police until the CCTV footage of the robbery went viral on social media on Saturday.

The video shows two armed men on a motorcycle approaching Shahnawaz in a clearly intimidating manner on October 29 and snatching the money from him.

Since the money was small and he was left unharmed by the robbers, Shahnawaz chose not to file a police complaint. But after the CCTV footage went viral, the jurisdictional KG Halli police approached Shahnawaz and urged him to file a complaint. Police are now looking out for the robbers.