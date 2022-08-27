Cops inspect rowdies’ houses ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Police inspect rowdies’ houses ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

The police inspected the homes of 209 rowdies in 18 police station jurisdictions ahead of Ganesha festival

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 27 2022, 01:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 03:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

Rowdy parades are being conducted as a part of routine policing exercise to prevent crimes in view of the Ganesha festival.

The North Division Police inspected the houses of rowdies in their jurisdiction on Friday to check if they are into any criminal activities.

Also Read | Four injured in group clash at Agrahara Dasarahalli

The police inspected the homes of 209 rowdies in 18 police station jurisdictions, including Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, Srirampura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Nandini Layout, Hebbal, RT Nagar and other areas. Police said they did not find any weapons or drugs. However, six among them had pending warrants and weren't attending the court hearing. Those six rowdies have been detained. 

Recently the West Division police also conducted inspection on the houses of rowdies in their division and took necessary action. 

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ganesh Chaturthi
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka News
India News

What's Brewing

Interesting insights into the behaviour of cats

Interesting insights into the behaviour of cats

Celebs who left the nation in mystery with their demise

Celebs who left the nation in mystery with their demise

A dream come true: Blaster who'll demolish twin towers

A dream come true: Blaster who'll demolish twin towers

Varanasi ghats submerged, cremation on streets, terrace

Varanasi ghats submerged, cremation on streets, terrace

'You Indians are everywhere': US woman held for racism

'You Indians are everywhere': US woman held for racism

Sub-continental giants resume rivalry in Asia Cup

Sub-continental giants resume rivalry in Asia Cup

Prince Harry vows to 'share the spirit' of Diana

Prince Harry vows to 'share the spirit' of Diana

 