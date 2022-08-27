Police inspect rowdies’ houses ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Rowdy parades are being conducted as a part of routine policing exercise to prevent crimes in view of the Ganesha festival.

The North Division Police inspected the houses of rowdies in their jurisdiction on Friday to check if they are into any criminal activities.

The police inspected the homes of 209 rowdies in 18 police station jurisdictions, including Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, Srirampura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Nandini Layout, Hebbal, RT Nagar and other areas. Police said they did not find any weapons or drugs. However, six among them had pending warrants and weren't attending the court hearing. Those six rowdies have been detained.

Recently the West Division police also conducted inspection on the houses of rowdies in their division and took necessary action.