Police inspect rowdies’ houses ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Rowdy parades are being conducted as a part of routine policing exercise to prevent crimes in view of the Ganesha festival.
The North Division Police inspected the houses of rowdies in their jurisdiction on Friday to check if they are into any criminal activities.
Also Read | Four injured in group clash at Agrahara Dasarahalli
The police inspected the homes of 209 rowdies in 18 police station jurisdictions, including Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, Srirampura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Nandini Layout, Hebbal, RT Nagar and other areas. Police said they did not find any weapons or drugs. However, six among them had pending warrants and weren't attending the court hearing. Those six rowdies have been detained.
Recently the West Division police also conducted inspection on the houses of rowdies in their division and took necessary action.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Interesting insights into the behaviour of cats
Celebs who left the nation in mystery with their demise
A dream come true: Blaster who'll demolish twin towers
Varanasi ghats submerged, cremation on streets, terrace
'You Indians are everywhere': US woman held for racism
Sub-continental giants resume rivalry in Asia Cup
Prince Harry vows to 'share the spirit' of Diana