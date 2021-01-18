Power cut in Bengaluru's HSR Layout between Jan 19 and 23

Power cut in Bengaluru's HSR Layout between Jan 19 & 23

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 18 2021, 01:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2021, 02:23 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Residents of two sectors in HSR Layout have to brace themselves for power cuts between January 19 and 23 as Bescom will take up works on the conversion of 11 kV overhead electric lines to underground cables, LT OH line by LT UG/AB cable and the laying of optical fibre cable. 

Bescom had previously cut power in several areas of HSR Layout between January 11 and 16.

The following areas will be affected in the latest power outage: 

January 19: 1st Sector, 2nd Sector, 27th Main Road, 28th Main Road and the surrounding areas. 

January 20: 1st Sector, 17th Cross, 24th Main Road, 13th Cross, 16th Cross and the surrounding areas. 

January 21: 1st Sector, 24th Main Road to 27th Main Road, 5th Cross to 17th Cross and the surrounding areas. 

January 22: 2nd Sector, 19th Main, Nagarjuna appartment and the surrounding areas; January 23: 1st Sector, 2nd Sector, 27th Main Road, 28th Main Road and the surrounding areas.

