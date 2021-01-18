Power outage in parts of Bengaluru from Jan 18 to 22

Bengaluru's southern areas of Konankunte and Puttenahalli will experience a disruption in electricity supply starting Monday, The News Minute reported quoting Bescom officials.

According to the report, the power outage is expected to run between 10 am and 5.30 pm and last until Friday, January 22.

Bescom officials said that areas likely to be affected include Kothnur Main Road, Sadanandappa Compound, Sharada Nagar, Shivashakti Nagar, DRR Hospital, Chunchagatta Main Road, Vinayaka Theatre Road, Cup Factory, Glass Factory Road, and Krishna Layout.

"Customers can contact 1912 for further details and grievances," an official added.

HSR layout is also expected to face power cuts between January 19 and 23 as Bescom will take up works on the conversion of 11 kV overhead electric lines to underground cables, LT OH line by LT UG/AB cable and the laying of optical fiber cable.