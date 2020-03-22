Pre University exams postponed: Minister

After putting students through day-long consternation, the state government on Sunday evening decided to postpone the Pre University College examinations scheduled to be held from Monday.

Officials in the department told Deccan Herald that a decision to postpone the exam has been taken considering the hardship of the students who will be forced to look for travel arrangements in the face of lockdown.

From morning to late in the afternoon, the government has insisted on holding the exams as per schedule. it also announced that nine districts will be locked down and public transport will be cancelled or regulated.

Over 6 lakh students had to appear for the exam for an English subject scheduled to be held on Monday. Holding the exam on such a day, amid lack of transport services like metro and buses by KSRTC, BMTC, NEKRTC, and NWKRTC would mean lakhs of students may miss the exam entirely.

The decision to postpone the exam came in the evening, hours after Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had insisted that there will be no changes in the schedule of the exam and the district administration will make arrangements for transportation facility for the students.