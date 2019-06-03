'Psychopath' held for harassing women

Police arrested a man, allegedly a psychopath, for targeting lone women during their morning walks. Jeevan Bima Nagar police arrested Srinivasa Reddy, a resident of New Thippasandra, for sexually harassing more than 20 women in public places.

Police said there are nearly 20 women and girls staying in a paying guest accommodation near New Thippasandra Main Road. The accused used to stand along the road, waiting to pass comments and sexually harass them.

Recently, Reddy threatened to kill one of the women who questioned his behaviour. He followed the victim and continued harassing her. Unable to bear the torture, a software engineer staying in the PG clicked the man’s photographs and filed a complaint. Reddy was remanded to judicial custody.