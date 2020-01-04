Rail board nod for yard remodelling at KSR station

Trains from Mysuru entering the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Station will soon be spared from the 30-45 minute waits for a green signal, as the railways sanctioned works to remodel the yard.

The Railways is kickstarting the work nearly two years after shelving an expansion plan by acquiring the nearby Binny Mill Land. The work it now takes up, costing Rs 39 crore, is estimated to be completed in 18 months from the date of awarding the tender.

South Western Railway officials said a major part of the work involves doubling the last bit of the Bengaluru-Mysuru line and extending two platforms that usually receive Mysuru trains.

“Though the doubling project was completed last year, the lines weren’t linked to the platform tracks since we wanted to take up yard modelling after assessing the full requirement,” said a senior official, adding: “The 100-metre gap needs to be built by ensuring it wouldn’t disrupt the regular traffic.”

Platform extension

The project, sanctioned by the railway board, includes lengthening Platform 6 from 495 metres to 516 metres and Platform 7 from 449 to 580 metres.

“The standard length of a platform needs to be 540 metres to receive some of the longer trains from Mysuru. Platform 7 will receive such trains once the work is completed,” the official said further.

Coupled with the planned upgrade of the signalling system with the latest technology, the works would end delays in arrival/departure on the Bengaluru-Mysuru route. Since the two platforms are designated for the route, trains arriving from Mysuru will not be made to wait in Kengeri or Jnanabharathi for signal clearance.

Rationalise platforms

Officials admitted that platform congestion remains a major hurdle for introducing suburban trains. Activists have been suggesting terminating long-distance trains at the outskirts to clear the way for local trains.

The idea is to stop allowing long-distance trains into the city centre during morning and evening peak hours.

To a question, the railway official cited the Mumbai model, where platforms are reserved for suburban trains from 8 am to 10 am and 6 pm to 8 pm. “There’s no proposal as such, but it’s quite possible to implement the plan once remodelling the KSR yard and Byappanahalli third coaching terminal is completed,” the official said.