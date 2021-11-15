Rain spells to continue in Bengaluru

Rain spells in the city are likely to continue for the next few days with the weather bureau stating that the low-pressure area associated with a cyclonic circulation persists over the Andaman Sea.

Officials at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said cold conditions will set in after the rains.

“Rain conditions will continue in Bengaluru for the next few days. After that, provided no new systems that bring in rain are formed, the setting in of cold conditions will begin,” said Rajavel Manickam, a scientist at IMD.

Although many places had light to moderate showers on Saturday night, people were happy to have sunlight on Sunday after a stretch of cloudy days. However, some light rainfall was observed in a few zones during the day.

The IMD sounded orange alerts in all the districts of coastal Karnataka on Monday. It has also issued yellow alerts in the districts of Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Mysuru and Shivamogga in south interior Karnataka.

